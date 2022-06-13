Rams ending men's basketball series with Monarchs

It will be the first time in 47 years the two schools won't be playing each in hoops since the 1975-76 season.

NORFOLK, Va. — One of Virginia's fiercest rivalries in men's college basketball is officially ending for now. Virginia Commonwealth University has decided to halt their long time series with Old Dominion. A spokesperson with the school confirm the move.

Rams Athletics Director, Ed McLaughlin IN A STATEMENT on Monday to The Times-Dispatch in Richmond, "After much thought and serious consideration, we have decided to not renew our series against Old Dominion University,”. It will be the first time in 47 years the two schools won't meet.

The Monarchs are leaving Conference USA after 8 seasons and is headed to the Sun Belt Conference where both schools once played against each other along with Colonial Athletic Association.

One possible factor could this past season's NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) for conference rankings which weighs strength of schedule among other things. The Atlantic-10 where VCU plays is at 46 while Conference USA is 49. The Sun Belt is 127.