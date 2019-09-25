WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Former ODU football star Rashaad Coward is living large and not just because he is 6'5" and 325 pounds. Coward is playing for the Chicago Bears in the National Football League.

We caught up with him after the Monday Night Football game with the Redskins. Coward was on the Bears active roster for that game and blocked on six different special teams plays.

First things first. Playing in the NFL is pretty cool, at least that's what Coward says, "It's fun. There are different challenges every week. You can see your progress because you're going against one of the best defenses, well I am at least, in practice every day."

Coward was a standout on the defensive line for ODU. He went undrafted, but made his way on the Bears roster in 2017. Last year they moved him to the other side of the ball as an offensive tackle. He says it's a gradual transition, "At first everything was going so fast, I didn't know what I was doing, picking up blitzes, reading defenses. And then sometime around a week before preseason last year I started understanding the concepts and protections and everything slowed down. So, I wasn't panicking as much."

You can hear how proud he is to be representing ODU in the pros, "It's great. It's a special group. We work hard and most guys didn't get drafted so we worked our way onto the rosters. I'm happy for Oshane and Travis getting drafted. It shows that we're on the come up."