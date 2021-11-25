Reamon entering another chapter; steps down from coaching after 34 years

Tommy Reamon has coached two former NFL quarterbacks in Michael Vick and Aaron Brooks in his high school career.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tommy Reamon has been the kind off high school football coach in that if you learned just football from him, you've missed the point. He's been a head coach going back to 1988. After 34 years, the last 13 at Landstown High School, he's stepping down from coaching, but not retiring with 167 career wins. "There are some other things I'd like to do", he explained. "They are all similar. I just would like for time to maybe spend not locked in to somewhat of a building, but that building could be movement."

Reamon's head coaching stops also included old Ferguson High, then Warwick, and Gloucester after finishing up this past season with the Eagles. Most high school head coaches are lucky if they get one quarterback in their career that happens to wind up in the NFL. Reamon can say he's had two that became starters and played against each other over several seasons.

Aaron Brooks (Ferguson) started out with Green Bay, but his best times came with the New Orleans Saints and wrapped up with the Raiders in 2006. He finished with 20,261 passing yards. Later Michael Vick (Warwick) became number one overall pick in the draft in 2001. He would go on to be a 4-time Pro Bowler in 14 years.