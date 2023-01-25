Reamon, Sr. returns to be the head coach at Denbigh High School

Tommy Reamon, Sr., after nearly a year of not coaching takes over a Patriots squad that's 2-55 the past 57 games and has 19 game losing streak.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's an old saying that applies to Tommy Reamon, Sr.; you never know who's watching. The former Landstown High head football coach stepped down a little over a year ago after 34 years on the sidelines and then teamed up with his son, Tommy Jr., and worked with his City On My Chest Academy to help guide area players to college.

The now 70 year old had a change of mind and on Wednesday will be back on the sidelines as the head coach at Denbigh High School in Newport News. The Patriots have been on hard times of late. They're 2-55 in their last 57 games and have a 19 game losing streak.

It didn't take much to decide to take the job when you've got Super Bowl winning head coach, Mike Tomlin of the Steelers who's also a Denbigh alum encouraging you. "He was my inspiration to say hey, you're not finished yet" said Reamon. Three time Pro Bowler, Antoine Bethea, who also won a Super Bowl with the Colts in 2009 is also an alumnus.

Both Tomlin and Reamon met the weekend of the Browns/Steelers game on January 8th. Tomlin talked about how he and his brother never played for Reamon, but was always looking out for them when it came to camps as children. "I appreciate you being a blue print for us", he told Reamon that day. "We talk about you all the time."

For Reamon, it's not about the winning and losing, but relationships with student/athletes. "I want to give them dreams", he says. "Just believing in themselves and working hard and utilizing athletics as a means and a way to enjoy their life in the future".