Recruiting in social distanced environment

It's mostly Zoom and Facetime communication between high school athletes and college coaches

NORFOLK, Va. — No visits from college coaches, no in person communication, just plenty of Zoom and Facetime conversations. That's what recruiting of high school athletes looks like in the times of a pandemic.

Lake Taylor head football coach Hank Sawyer says this is prime time for recruiting. He said coaches usually come around in the spring, "hoping to get a better evaluation, when they come through. Seeing the kids in the weight room, running, talking to them and catching up on their academic progress. They look forward to doing that and it just didn't happen."

Sawyer knows what's in the mind and heart of most high school athletes as he says, "kids need to see you and touch you and feel you. Zoom and Facetime and all those things are fine, but people, they want to see you. Young people want you to be around, so it's very frustrating."