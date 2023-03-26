Red Bull Quicksand race comes to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The toughest race on foot lived up to its name on Saturday afternoon as the Red Bull Quicksand Race made it's American debut right here in Virginia Beach. In the past, the race has been held in South Africa, Kazakhstan, Egypt and the U.K.
The grueling one mile beach race, complete with giant sand mounds, trenches, and other obstacles presents a unique challenge you can't get on any other physical landscape.
The top 24 runners (across both the military and civilian categories) will progress to finals with an additional 8 competitors coming from the Last Chance Qualifier heat. For the final heat, the top 3 male and top 3 female athletes need to capture a finish line flag to secure their spot on the podium.