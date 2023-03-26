Red Bull Quicksand race comes to Virginia Beach

The event which has never been held in the U.S. featured a 1/2 mile loop filled with sand mounds, trenches, and other obstacles testing one's endurance.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The toughest race on foot lived up to its name on Saturday afternoon as the Red Bull Quicksand Race made it's American debut right here in Virginia Beach. In the past, the race has been held in South Africa, Kazakhstan, Egypt and the U.K.

The grueling one mile beach race, complete with giant sand mounds, trenches, and other obstacles presents a unique challenge you can't get on any other physical landscape.