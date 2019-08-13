RICHMOND, Va. — It appears Redskins head coach, Jay Gruden is much closer to deciding who'll be his starting quarterback this season. According to nfl.com, Gruden says he's likely to make a decision after Washington's preseason game next Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons.

He's hoping to finalize things through the three-way competition between rookie, Dwayne Haskins and veterans, Colt McCoy and Case Keenum. The Redskins would like Haskins to win the job outright, but according to Gruden, the two veterans appear to have the upper hand at winning the job.