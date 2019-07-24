RICHMOND, Virginia — Training camp for the Redskins starts on Thursday and it's like New Year's Day for football fans. Head Coach, Jay Gruden giving his "state of union" address. The last time we saw coach was in mini-camp. They've got a lot of new faces and plenty to figure out at the start of training camp and the regular season. Washington went 7-9 a year ago, and coach said he didn't make any changes to his approach to training camp. "Every year you have something different", he said Wednesday. "You have to adjust from a performance standpoint and from a preparation standpoint".

Gruden spoked about several subjects that included one of his best players in Pro Bowl offensive tackle, Trent Williams being absent due to a beef with management. By far the best moment of the press conference came when he joked about cornerback, Josh Norman's experience at running with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain earlier this month. At one point, the 8 year pro actually leaped over one of the bulls. "I knew the bull wouldn't hit him", Gruden said. "He avoids contact", which led to huge laughter and then light jeers from the crowd as he immediatedly followed with, "JUST KIDDING JOSH, just kidding".

One thing Gruden hadn't been joking about was his future with the team. Washington hasn't been in the playoffs the past three years and just once in the last five. "Performance is king", he says. "Our record is what you are. The last two years, we're 7 and 9. Understandably so and in the National Football League you got to win keep your job and we've got to get it turned around".