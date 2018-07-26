RICHMOND, Va.- As Redskins head coach, Jay Gruden enters his 5th season, his approach to the game never changes. He's all about business. "For the most part, it's all ball", he says. "It's fun to get here, because we know it's the start of a great season". Washington comes off a rough 7-9 season and eventually parted ways with quarterback, Kirk Cousins. They traded young cornerback, Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick to get Chiefs quarterback, Alex Smith. Training camp begins Thursday morning from the state capital in Richmond.

