Redskins welcome mat for Chase Young

One of the more popular questions had to do with him playing for his hometown team. He said the positives far outweigh the negatives, "I get to play in front of my family. I get to put on where I'm from. I get to be an inspiration for kids growing up in my area."

You get the impression Young is full of confidence and no one is going to work harder than he is. When asked what he was thinking after he got drafted and had time to let it all sink in. Redskins fans would probably love his answer, "Time to go to work. You get drafted with the second pick and they set high expectations. People try to label you with the gold jacket. I just try to mute everything out. I try to mute out the negativity. I try to mute out the positivity and just focus on football.