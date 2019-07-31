NORFOLK, Va. — It was almost a guarantee. For years the Redskins would find themselves in the bottom five teams in the league's total defense statistics. Last year they managed to finish in the middle of the pack.

This year they're hoping to make it into the top 10. That's not an unreasonable expectation. They're especially strong on the defensive line. They traded up to pick linebacker Montez Sweat in the first round. With Sweat and Ryan Kerrigan as bookends, the front "7" looks solid.

Landon Collins is in for his first full season as a Redskins at safety.

With big question marks on offense, the Redskins are hoping the defense can shoulder the load early and maybe even later in the season.