ASHBURN, Va. — As promised, Redskins head coach, Jay Gruden said he was going to name his starting quarterback after the team's 19-7 preseason game against the Falcons. He made it official on Sunday naming Case Keenum to get the season opening start on the road against the Eagles in Week 1.

With Colt McCoy still feeling the affects of his broken right leg he suffered back in December and rookie, Dwayne Haskins not being ready yet, Keenum won the top spot outright. The Redskins got the 7 year veteran in a trade with Denver in the offseason. "The position that I'm in to be a Week 1 starter; been there before and I know it's a tough job", he said after the team's practice. "I'm very honored".

Gruden felt he made the right choice. "I think Case has come in here and picked up the offense extremely well. Has great confidence and command". Keenum has started 54 games in his career including 30 in the last 2 seasons. During that short time, he's tossed 40 touchdowns to 22 interceptions.