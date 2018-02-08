As training camp continues for the Washington Redskins, many fans have to be crossing their fingers when it comes to the offensive line. They had the most injuries among position players on the club. The good news is that they have two multi-Pro Bowlers returning in veteran tackle, Trent Williams along with guard, Brandon Scherff. "The O-Line is going to be the pillar of the team", says Williams. "We've got a lot of weight on our shoulders".

There's also fellow tackle, Morgan Moses out of the University of Virginia. He was the only player on the line to play in all 16 games despite nagging injuries from his ankles to his knee. They're hoping the added depth will make a difference in 2018.

© 2018 WVEC