Barely two days into training camp and the Redskins have been hit by the injury bug. Rookie defensive lineman, Daron Payne out of Alabama hurt his ankle during Friday's practice. He was the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 draft and was brought in to help be a run stopper on a line that was last against the run in 2017. Payne is expected to miss 2 to 3 weeks.

