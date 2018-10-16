There was plenty stake for the Redskins had they not won on Sunday against the Panthers. Besides not being over .500, there was also the matter of not being in first place all by themselves in the NFC East. It was mission accomplished as they held off Carolina for a 23-17 win and in the process improved to 3-2. "We got the stops and won the game", said a happy head coach in Jay Gruden.

Is it possible Washington is playing well at the right time? They'll find out when they host the archrival Cowboys at home Sunday from Fed Ex Field. Quarterback, Alex Smith, who tossed 2 touchdowns in the win over Carolina, seems to think they maybe hitting their stride. "Lot of potential", he said. "I just think as we try to find out who we are. Our identity as an offense". On the other side of the ball, Josh Norman who got an interception against his old team feels a big boost. "It's give us confidence", he says. "To be able to go forth and create out own destiny".

