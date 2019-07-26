RICHMOND, Virginia — The worst thing you can have as a team at any level is a quarterback controversy. Washington doesn't have one, but a three man competition. Two veterans in Case Keenum and Colt McCoy along with rookie, Dwayne Haskins are battling for the top spot. Keenum is learning a new system while McCoy is in his 6th season with the Redskins. Head Coach, Jay Gruden actually kind of likes it. "It's interesting", he said. "It's actually fun. Guys are competing".

There's no doubt Haskins, who's the first round pick out of Ohio State, is the quarterback of the future, but is taking steps to be quarterback of the present day. "Just 1% better. One practice. One throw. One rep. One series at a time", he said. Keenum meanwhile was great in Minnesota two years ago, but took a step back last year with the Broncos. As a new guy, there's a learning curve for him too. "I feel good, but at the same time I feel like I'm a long way away." McCoy is back after three surgeries on his broken leg he suffered last fall. "Its been a 7 day a week job to get back here. Just being on the field, I count as a blessing".

As Alex Smith continues to recover from his injury, there is no time table for this current quarterback competition. Gruden says he's comfortable with just letting the process play itself out.