Derrius Guice is living by the old saying, "You never have a second chance to make a first impression". The rookie, who's a 2nd round pick out of Louisiana State University is not only causing a buzz among fans, but his teammates as well. The 21 year old understands it's about waiting your turn in the NFL. "Being a rookie is being a rookie man", he says. "You gotta work your way up the charts and that's what I'm doing".

Washington will have plenty of depth possibly joining him in the backfield along with veterans Rob Kelly and Chris Thompson who thinks the youngster could rush for 1,200 yards. His head coach, Jay Gruden is a believer. "He looks great running", he says. "He's gotta get it mentally. I don't think he'll have a problem".

