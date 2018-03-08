Imagine if healthy on a regular basis, you could make a case for Washington's, Jordan Reed being one of the top five tight ends in the NFL. He enters his 6th year in the league and looks to be a healthier version of himself compared to 2017. "Fresh. Ready to go. I'm excited", he says.

The Redskins are hoping the 28 year old can rebound from the hamstring and toe injuries he's had to battle with. He's yet to play a full NFL season as he enters his 6th season. Reed has the full attention of his new quarterback in veteran, Alex Smith. "I know what kind of player he is", says Smith. "He's a unique guy in the tight end position".

