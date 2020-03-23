Kyle Allen on the move to Washington

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to several NFL reports Ron Rivera and the Washington Redskins are trading a 5th round pick to the Carolina Panthers for Quarterback Kyle Allen.

Allen started 13 games for Carolina after Cam Newton went down Week 3 due to injury. In those starts Allen went 6-7, threw for 3,322 yards, with 17 Touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

In Washington, Allen will be joining second year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and it presumed that there will be an open quaterback competition when mini-camp starts.

