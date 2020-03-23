x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

sports

Redskins trade 5th round pick for Panthers QB Kyle Allen

Kyle Allen on the move to Washington
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Washington Redskins inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press the Redskins have agreed to re-sign inside Bostic to a $6.6 million, two-year deal. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to several NFL reports Ron Rivera and the Washington Redskins are trading a 5th round pick to the Carolina Panthers for Quarterback Kyle Allen. 

Allen started 13 games for Carolina after Cam Newton went down Week 3 due to injury. In those starts Allen went 6-7, threw for 3,322 yards, with 17 Touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

In Washington, Allen will be joining second year quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and it presumed that there will be an open quaterback competition when mini-camp starts. 

'You forced me into this' | Cam Newton says Panthers pushed him into trade talks 

List: Sports affected by the Coronavirus crisisPanthers limit travel for coaches and scouts

York County moves closer to bringing Panthers to South Carolina

Salisbury native signs with Panthers

PHOTOS | Panthers and Greg Olsen part ways

1 / 7
AP
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

No. 59 calls it a wrap: Luke Kuechly to retire from the Panthers

1 / 5
AP
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

PHOTOS | Week 13: Redskins vs Panthers

1 / 26
AP
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs the ball while Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) chases during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)