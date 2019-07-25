RICHMOND, Virginia — The Redskins kicked off day one of training camp under perfect conditions from the state capital. They're hoping that could be a positive sign for the upcoming season. Washington coming off a 7-9 season in which the team was decimated with injuries. They had a good draft and got some free agents and the atmosphere was almost like the first day of school. "It was awesome", said veteran tight end, Vernon Davis. "It looks as if we had been practicing all along."

Washington has been going through a playoff drought of late missing out the last three seasons and going just once in the last five. Could the pressure be mounting? "I think it's more of a sense of urgency", said wide receiver, Paul Richardson. They're still trying to figure out who will be the starting quarterback between Case Keenum, Colt McCoy and first round draft pick, Dwayne Haskins from Ohio State. The Redskins greatest strength will come from the defensive side of the ball especially their front seven. Linebacker, Ryan Kerrigan is a believer. "We have a chance to be really good. We gotta stay healthy. Everybody has to buy into the scheme and know what they do".