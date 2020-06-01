Redskins will wait until after the draft to hire general manager, report says

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Washington will wait after the 2020 NFL Draft to hire a general manager.

The Redskins will wait until after the 2020 NFL Draft to hire its general manager after Dan Synder hired Ron Rivera in what is being described by the organization as a head coach centered approach to the new era of football in Washington.

This news was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, who Tweeted about the information on Sunday before the second set of NFL Wild Card games started in the afternoon.

The Redskins have certainly been one of the most active teams since the end of the NFL regular season.

Washington announced its hiring of Rivera as head coach on Thursday, which also came with Jack Del Rio being named defensive coordinator.

Snyder and Rivera both talked about having a strong head coach centered approach going into next season.

During Rivera's press conference, the former Carolina Panthers head coach said Snyder sold him on the new approach, referencing the Patriots and Bill Belichick's role as both head coach and GM. But from this report by Schefter, there will be differences from how New England does things.

Currently, the Carolina Panthers, Clevland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are looking for head coaches. Cleveland is the only that is also looking for a GM after it fired its former general manager John Dorsey.