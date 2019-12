ASHBURN, Va. — Bruce Allen became the Redskins top executive in 2009. They never won a playoff game in his tenure. On Monday Allen was fired and is no longer with the organization.

Team owner Daniel Snyder put out a statement saying it's time for a reevaluating of leadership, culture and process of winning for the team.

Allen was the NFL executive of the year as the architect for the Raiders in 2002.

The Redskins last made the playoffs in 2015.