WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Jay Gruden had more than 5 seasons to work miracles for the Redskins. It never happened. After an (0-5) start to this season, Redskins management felt it was time for change and they fired Gruden Monday morning.

An NFC East division title in 2015 was the highlight of the Gruden era. However, his career Redskins record was 35-49-1.

Bill Callahan takes over as the interim head coach. He had been the offensive line coach for the Redskins since 2015 and recently was named assistant head coach. He has head coaching experience. Callahan took the Raiders to the Super Bowl in 2002.