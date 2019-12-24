Redskins Haskins done for the year with an ankle injury Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins wears a boot while arriving to talk to reporters after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Giants won 41-35 in overtime. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins wears a boot while arriving to talk to reporters after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Giants won 41-35 in overtime. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins wears a boot while arriving to talk to reporters after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Giants won 41-35 in overtime. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins wears a boot while arriving to talk to reporters after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Giants won 41-35 in overtime. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins wears a boot while arriving to talk to reporters after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Giants won 41-35 in overtime. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins wears a boot while arriving to talk to reporters after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Giants won 41-35 in overtime. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins wears a boot while arriving to talk to reporters after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Giants won 41-35 in overtime. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins wears a boot while arriving to talk to reporters after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Giants won 41-35 in overtime. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ASHBURN, Va. — A day after Redskins quarterback, Dwayne Haskins suffered an ankle sprain in their overtime loss to the Giants, Washington officially saying on Monday he was done for the season. The injury happened at the start of the 3rd quarter when the rookie got sacked as the Redskins fell 41-35.

Washington's final game is on the road next Sunday at Dallas. The game is important to the Cowboys who need a win along with an Eagles loss to the Giants to clinch the NFC East. Haskins has shown progress for Washington since getting the nod to start. In their loss to the Giants he was 12/15 for 133 yards and two touchdowns.