ASHBURN, Va. — The Redskins introduced Ron Rivera as their new head coach on Thursday afternoon. While he's been known to be good at molding young men, Rivera made it clear that you get into coaching to win.

He mentioned that he was waiting for the right fit for his next job and found it with the Redskins and owner Daniel Snyder. Rivera says that he and Snyder believe in a coach centered approach.

Rivera also mentioned that everything starts with discipline. He makes it clear that as long as the players follow his coaching they'll be in good shape. If you have a hard time following those instructions, you will most likely be shown the door.