Redskins beaten by Jets 34-17 New York Jets linebacker Harvey Langi (44) pressures Washington Redskins punter Tress Way (5) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Landover, Md. Langi received on the play. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Sam Darnold more than made up for an ill-timed interception by throwing for 293 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, and the New York Jets routed rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins and the Washington Redskins 34-17 Sunday for their second consecutive victory.

Darnold was 19 of 30 passing and tossed touchdowns to Daniel Brown, Robby Anderson, Ryan Griffin and former Redskins receiver Jamison Crowder. Despite getting picked off deep in his own territory by Jon Bostic, the 2018 third overall pick bounced back and now has 11 TDs and 10 INTs this season.

The Jets (3-7) sacked Haskins six times, including three by safety Jamal Adams, and linebacker Neville Hewitt intercepted him in his return to the lineup. Le’Veon Bell ran for a 1-yard TD, Griffin had a career-high 109 yards receiving and New York eclipsed 400 yards of offense for the first time in 20 games.

Washington (1-9) set a franchise record by going 16 consecutive quarters without a touchdown before Derrius Guice scored on a 45-yard screen pass early in the fourth. Haskins was 19 of 35 passing for 214 yards and threw TD passes to Guice and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle in his first game since being named starter for the rest of the season.

That feels like a long time away for two teams on pace for a top-five draft pick. The Jets look like they’ve made some semblance of progress under first-year coach Adam Gase, while the Redskins are 1-4 under interim replacement Bill Callahan and off to their worst 10-game start since 1961, when they were 0-9-1.