Redskins Kerrigan reflecting on the team's offseason changes

ASHBURN, Va. — It's hard to believe, but Redskins linebacker, Ryan Kerrigan is the 2nd longest tenured player on the team right now next to long snapper, Nick Sunberg. He's been a staple for Washington's defense ever since he got drafted in the first round back in 2011 out of Purdue. It appears he could be at a crossroads in his career. Kerrigan is in the final season of his contract and has expressed he wants to spend the remainder of his career in the nation's capital. "I’ve got to talk to [Head] Coach [Ron] Rivera a couple of times over the phone, haven’t really been able to meet him in person yet because of the whole lockdown and what not. Hopefully I’m here for the long haul. I want to be here. They know where I stand and I want to be here.”