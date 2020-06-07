Redskins minority owners look to sell team shares

ASHBURN, Va. — Even with the decision to consider changing the team nickname, it may not be enough for three mintority owners in the Washington Redskins from wanting to sell off their shares in the franchise.
According to the Washington Post, prominent businessmen, Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Frederick W. Smith, who have a 40% stake in the team are saying, they're "not happy being a partner" with majority owner, Daniel Snyder. They've hired an investment banking firm to undergo a search for possible buyers.
This comes as the team receiveed renewed pressure, given the national focus on human rights and social justice after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. New head coach, Ron Rivera has been working with Snyder on a new team nickname in recent weeks. Washington announced Friday that it will "undergo a thorough review" of the nickname.