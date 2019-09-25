WASHINGTON D.C., DC — After the Monday night disaster against the Bears, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden was left looking for answers and still hopeful he would find some. He said, "We got some talent. We just got to coach them up better, play better, be more balanced and protect the football and defensively stay after it."

After falling to (0-3) on the season, playing at FedEx Field hasn't helped much. Going back to last year, in their last four home games they have trailed 40-0, 24-0, 21-7 and 28-0. Gruden was obviously perturbed, "It's brutal. We're giving everything we have. We're not producing. We haven't been playing good enough at home."

In case you were thinking it was time to replace Case Keenum with the rookie, Gruden had other thoughts, "The most important thing is we have to have some continuity. I can't be changing people every five minutes here. I have to give Case an ample opportunity to play with these new guys."