RICHMOND, Virginia — Most of the talk so far during Redskins training camp has been towards who will be their starting quarterback. No such worries at tight end with veteran, Vernon Davis and now the return of Jordan Reed. To say he's been injury prone is an understatement. Now in his 7th season, the 29 year old has been hampered with foot and hamstring issues that have caused him to miss 13 games over the past two years. "It's definitely a challenge every time", he says.

No one could be happier than his head coach, Jay Gruden who put it simply, "Jordan is very good." He's trying to get back to form from his 2016 season in which he made the Pro Bowl. Due to the game's evolution, the position of tight end in some circles is as important as the quarterback position itself. "You've got to pretty much know everything on offense. Similar to a quarterback, you've got to know the run and pass game".