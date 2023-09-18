Regent University Athletics Pursues NCAA Division III Membership

The Christian university in Virginia Beach has taken the first step in seeking NCAA Division III membership for its nine varsity programs, it announced on Monday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Regent University is pleased to announce its official pursuit of membership in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), beginning with an exploratory phase during the 2024–25 academic year.

The exploratory application for NCAA Division III consideration is the first step in pursuing official membership. If the exploratory application is approved in January 2024, the official exploratory year will begin on September 1, 2024, and continue through the 2024–25 academic year.

Membership in NCAA Division III requires a four-year onboarding phase that includes one year of exploration and three years of provisional membership status. If Regent is approved for NCAA membership, this move may include the addition of more sports opportunities for Regent students, like baseball, softball, and men's volleyball. This move could also result in the construction of on-campus athletic facilities.

"We appreciate the support of Regent leadership to explore NCAA Division III membership," said Michael W. Allen, Director of Athletics. "This advance would support our university's strategic growth initiative by aligning with our continual pursuit of excellence, innovation, and integrity in the athletic arena. We are excited to begin this process as we look to further strengthen our mission of developing Christian Leaders to Change the World."