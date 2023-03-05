Reilly's slam highlights #9 CNU's win over #2 Salisbury in regular season finale 8-2

That would prove to be enough for Weber (7-2), who was sharp again as the Captains' starter on the mound. For his fifth consecutive start, the senior southpaw surrendered fewer than five hits and he matched his season-high with 12 strikeouts. Weber allowed single runs in the fifth and seventh innings, but otherwise kept the nation's leading offense at bay, holding the Sea Gulls to the second fewest runs scored in a game this season.



After Weber faced just six batters over the minimum in seven frames, he gave way to junior reliever Kyle Lewis to start the eighth and the right-hander worked quickly through the final two frames for the save. Lewis struck out three and allowed just a hustle single on the infield before slamming the door on the Sea Gulls for his third save of the year.



Christopher Newport got to Salisbury starter Jackson Balzan (7-2) early with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the third. The four-run eighth put the game out of reach headed into the Sea Gulls' final at-bat.



The first started with Scott Crosson reaching on a hit-by-pitch and moving up on a sacrifice bunt by Josh Reinhold. The freshman shortstop also reached on an error, putting the first two on for Zach Dzarnowski. Dzarnowski continued his hot streak at the plate, extending his hit streak to eight games with a single through the left side to load the bases for the middle of the CNU lineup.



Alec Reilly stepped in with one out and the bases loaded and worked himself into a hitters count by taking the first two balls. After a strike on the inside corner, Reilly went with the pitch away and singled in a pair with a shot into left field.



In the bottom of the third, Bowers lead-off home run provided a loud third run and the Captains' manufactured a fourth. Reilly singled and moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jake Benedict. Two batters later, Sam Benedict ripped a hard-hit single up the middle to plate Reilly as CNU built a 4-0 lead.



The Captains' offense continued to pressure the Salisbury pitching, putting three runners on in the fifth and seventh innings, but could not manage to add to the lead. Meanwhile, the defense had an exceptional performance including a highlight-reel diving grab by Dzarnowski on a bunt attempt by Kavi Caster in the sixth inning. Caster popped it up in foul ground and the sophomore backstop tracked the ball to his right before making a sprawling diving play for the out. One batter later, Bowers made a nice snag on a sizzling line drive to first base. Earlier in the contest, Reinhold made a tough play up the middle look easy with a scoop and rocket to first from behind the bag at second.



In the eighth inning, Crosson reached on an error to lead off and was followed by a walk by Reinhold, sacrifice bunt by Dzarnowski, and an intentional walk to Bowers. That would set up Reilly's towering grand slam on the seventh pitch of the at-bat, doubling the Captains' score and taking an 8-2 lead.



Reilly was 4-for-4 with 6 RBI and 2 runs scored to lead the way offensively, while also reaching on a walk. Bowers was 2-for-4 with 1 RBI and 2 runs scored and Sam Benedict added a 2-for-4 effort including an RBI single and a base-hit bunt.



Christopher Newport improved to 3-1 in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference play while Salisbury is now 2-1 heading into their regular season finale against Mary Washington this weekend. Following that game, conference tournament seeding will be determined and the top seed will host the C2C Championship next weekend from May 12-14.