Reports: Dawson Odums to be the NSU head football coach

NORFOLK, Va. — Several media outlets are reporting that Dawson Odums will be the next head football coach at Norfolk State. HBCU Gameday was the first to report the story.

NSU has yet to confirm the that Odums will be their next football coach. An official says the school will have more information very soon but likely not tonight.

Odums has been the head coach at Southern University the last 9 seasons.

He has a 59-40 record with the Jaguars and led them to 4 SWAC championship games. Southern won the conference championship under Odums in 2013.