Reports say ODU and two other C-USA schools will leave and head to Sun Belt

It appears Old Dominion's commitment to Conference USA may not be that long. According to CBSSports.com, reports have the school along with two other members in Marshall and Southern Mississippi will be leaving and joining the Sun Belt Conference. James Madison, and FCS power out of the Colonial Athletic Association, would be the fourth school. Multiple media outlets indicated it could happen as early as next week.
The new move won't likely take effect until 2023. This comes just a few days after Alabama Birmingham, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice and UT San Antonio announced they would leave C-USA for the American Athletic Conference. ODU was a Sun Belt Conference member from 1982-1991.