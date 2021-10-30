Rice’s late FGs ODU past Louisiana Tech 23-20

NORFOLK, Va. — Nick Rice kicked a pair of field goals in the last two minutes and his 46-yarder as time expired carried Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech 23-20 on Saturday. Louisiana Tech took a 20-17 lead on Marcus Williams' 7-yard run that ended a five-play, 43-yard drive with 12:01 left to play. Rice's 29-yard boot with 1:52 left knotted it at 20, and after forcing the Bulldogs to turn it over on downs, ODU (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) drove 26 yards in five plays to set up Rice's game-winner.