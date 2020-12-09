All set for Saturday night short track racing in Richmond

Richmond Raceway hosts the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Raceway is primed for some Saturday night racing. The track hosts the second race in the opening round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Thanks to the pandemic, it's the only Cup Series race this year instead of the usual two.

Martin Truex Jr. won both races last year. Kyle Busch has 6 wins in Richmond which is more than any current driver. For Denny Hamlin, this might as well be his home track.

We hear from these three drivers in this story.