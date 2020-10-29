Rick Hendrick eyeing balanced, stronger 2021 NASCAR season

Rick Hendrick has signed Kyle Larson to drive for Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 and will fund the car out of pocket for now until sponsors come aboard.

It's a big move for Hendrick as he's weathered a difficult 2020.

He's one of the largest car dealers in the country and took a financial hit in the pandemic.

The 71-year-old cancer survivor has had to be careful.