Rick Hendrick eyeing balanced, stronger 2021 NASCAR season

Rick Hendrick has signed Kyle Larson to drive for Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 and will fund the car out of pocket for now until sponsors come aboard.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2019, file photo, team owner Rick Hendrick laughs on pit road during qualifying for the Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Reinstated last week by NASCAR, driver Kyle Larson on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, signed a multi-year contract with Hendrick Motorsports to drive the No. 5 Chevrolet next season. Hendrick has sold no sponsorship as of yet for Larson and only needed the blessing of Chevrolet, one of the partners that originally dropped Larson for using the n-word, to finalize the deal. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rick Hendrick has signed Kyle Larson to drive for Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 and will fund the car out of pocket for now until sponsors come aboard. 

It's a big move for Hendrick as he's weathered a difficult 2020. 

He's one of the largest car dealers in the country and took a financial hit in the pandemic. 

The 71-year-old cancer survivor has had to be careful. 

He has still managed to push changes through on his NASCAR team and believes Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 will be more balanced than it has been in years. 

