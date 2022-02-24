Ricky Rahne all set for this weekend's Championship Football Coaches Clinic

ODU's head coach will be presenting on Saturday in the Richmond area.

NORFOLK, Va. — March 1 marks the first day of spring practice for ODU football. The off season is almost over. Wait. Coach Ricky Rahne, was their an off season,a "No, no it's never an offseason. I still remember my wife's aunt, one time when I was coaching at Kansas State, she asked my if I got a job at "The Gap" in the offseason and I was like, no that's no exactly how this works."

Point taken. While the ODU head football coach waits for next week, he'll be keeping busy this Saturday with the "Championship Football Coaches Clinic."

It's at the Four Points Sheraton in Midlothian in the Richmond area. Rahne will be presenting along with several other college coaches, including those from UVA and Virginia Tech.

About these experience, Rahne says, "We like to do as many clinics as we can, especially with high school coaches. It allows us to get around them and just be in different environments. You're not just talking about their players, you're getting to know them."

It also can't hurt the level of football in the region as Rahne explains, "Obviously, we want to develop the game of football within the state of Virginia and the surrounding states because that's just going to make the players that come to us that much better."