Ricky Rahne is hoping his team takes on a knockout mentality (figuratively speaking, or course)

ODU's head coach went full out with the boxing analogies at today's press conference

NORFOLK, Va. — Fresh off their first two game win streak in three years, the ODU football team is hoping to make it three straight victories when they host Florida Atlantic (5-4, 3-2) this Saturday at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Monarchs head coach Ricky Rahne says there are some differences after the wins as opposed to that four game losing streak they endured, "It's a little easier to sleep and those sort of things. The thing what we all have to be wary of is that we stay hungry. You can be happy but you shouldn't be satisfied."

ODU hammered Florida International last Saturday 47-24, but Rahne thought his team could have been even better. In the Sunday meeting of the team, coach showed his team a championship boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant. He referenced Canelo as one of boxing's greats and then said, "He does a nice job for eleven rounds of fighting a great fighter in Plant and then he sees the opening to take him down and he came out and he tried to end it. I think we just need to make sure we have that same mentality. When we get an opportunity to knock somebody out, we've got to have that instinct."

What kind of response did Rahne get at his Sunday meeting? The message got through but he wasn't sure how big of fans of boxing his players might be, "I probably like boxing more than they do. They probably like MMA and things like that. Some of our guys probably like WWE more than they like boxing."