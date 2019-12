NORFOLK, Va. — ODU got their number one target and introduced Ricky Rahne as their new head football coach Wednesday morning.

Rahne comes to Norfolk after 6 years at Penn State, the last two as the offensive coordinator.

Rahne is 39 years old and played quarterback in his college days at Cornell.

Athletic Director Wood Selig says their still working to finalize the contract, but basically it's $750,000 a year for five years. They are still working out performance bonuses.