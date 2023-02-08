Robinson makes history with Warwick Raiders boys basketball

LaTasia Robinson was hired by Warwick High School as the head coach of the boys varsity hoops team. She became the 1st woman to do so in the Peninsula District.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Some history made at Warwick High School. On Wednesday, athletic director Chad Smith hired LaTasia Robinson was hired as the new boys varsity basketball coach.

She now becomes the first woman in the Peninsula District to coach a varsity boys team in the sport. Robinson has the credentials. This past season, she took the Raiders junior varsity team from a 3-6 start to finish the second half 6-3 as the team went 9-9.

Before that, the 32 year old spent two seasons guiding Heritage junior varsity boys squad to a 25-11 record.