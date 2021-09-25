Robinson's punt return helps Virginia Tech top Richmond

Tayvion Robinson added a 60-yard punt return for a score as the Hokies (3-1) won over the Spiders 21-10 on Saturday.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Braxton Burmeister threw for 212 yards and a touchdown to lead Virginia Tech to a 21-10 victory over Richmond on Saturday.

Tayvion Robinson added a 60-yard punt return for a score for the Hokies (3-1), who struggled against a Richmond team that played nearly the entire game without starting quarterback Joe Mancuso (injured hand).

Burmeister threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tre Turner on the opening possession of the game to cap a 65-yard drive - the Hokies' best of the game. An Aaron Banks interception led to Richmond's only touchdown, with Savon Smith scoring on a 16-yard run to tie the game in the second quarter.

Robinson's touchdown and a 1-yard score by backup quarterback Connor Blumrick were enough for Virginia Tech to register the win.

Turner caught six passes for 102 yards for the Hokies, who amassed just 318 yards.