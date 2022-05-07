Rock Steady Boxing fights back against Parkinson's

The Williamsburg rehabilitation center uses boxing to combat the symptoms of neurological disorders

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — "For many people, the first contact they have with Parkinson's is their diagnosis. They don't know anyone who has it, they don't know anything about it. Some places they get a diagnosis, basically they're told you have a degenerative disease and it's going to get worse, prepare yourself," Chris Rangel speaks surrounded by various forms of punching bag at Rock Steady Boxing gym. "We offer an opportunity to kind of give someone an opportunity to fight back, take control of their life and take control of the disease," Rangel continues.

The words "fight back" take on a more strenuous weight at Rock Steady than your typical boxing gym. "Fighting back" is likely a core tenet of any boxer's requisite skill set for success. For the boxers at Rock Steady, they aren't throwing punches at a heavy bag or an opponent, these fighters are trading haymakers with a far more serious opponent.

"What I have is called Lewy Body Dementia," says Thomas Washington, a member of Rock Steady for about 3 months. When I asked Washington what it was like to receive his diagnosis, he leans into his new world of boxing, "It's a shot in the gut, someone did an uppercut, that's what it feels like, someone nailed you right in the gut." After doctors recommended therapy at Rock Steady, Washington came an observed a few times. Just 3 months later he's going twice a week, picked up and dropped off by his wife, who can see a clear difference. "She can tell that it really does help inside," says Washington.

The part that his wife notices on those car rides isn't his improved balance or improving cognitive symptoms, but rather his spirit. "It was a good find, it was a good find. I feel like they put a lot forward, and pay strict attention to your needs."