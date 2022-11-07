Rod Taylor steps down as Head Coach of Admirals, Jeff Carr named his replacement

Taylor finished 44-82-14 in 3 seasons while also serving as Norfolk’s general manager.

NORFOLK, Va. — After a 1-7 start to the 2022 season, former player and head coach Rod Taylor resigned on Monday afternoon in his third ECHL season. The Admirals have named assistant coach Jeff Carr as head coach effective immediately.

“Rod has poured his heart and soul into Admirals Hockey for decades both as a player and head coach,” Admirals Owner Patrick Cavanagh said in a statement released Monday. “The organization appreciates his work and dedication more than words can say. The Admirals organization cannot thank Rod enough for his dedication and loyalty to Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey and the wonderful community of Hampton Roads.”

Taylor, who became one of the Admirals’ all-time greatest players during the John Brophy coaching era and is in the franchise’s hall of fame, wasn't as successful in his coaching tenure. He finished 44-82-14 while also serving as Norfolk’s general manager. Last season, the Admirals finished 29-37-6, sixth in the South Division of the ECHL, and didn’t come close to ending their playoff drought.

Carr, 38, becomes the 13th head coach in Norfolk Admirals history. Before being named Norfolk's assistant coach on August 11, the Wisconsin native was the bench boss for the SPHL’s Knoxville Ice Bears. Carr was named the 2021-22 SPHL Coach of the Year after leading the Ice Bears to a 42-10-8 record, which was the franchise’s first regular season title since 2009. The 42 victories set the all-time regular season record for wins in SPHL history. In five seasons under Carr’s leadership, the Ice Bears combined record was 151-83-24 (.632%).