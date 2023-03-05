Rom fans 11 in Tides fifth straight win as they top Bulls 9-1

Lefty Drew Rom earns 4th win of the season while setting a career high in strikeouts on Wednesday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides (21-7) defeated the Durham Bulls (16-12), 9-1, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. An excellent pitching performance backed by a strong offensive effort propelled the Tides to a win, their fifth consecutive victory.

A leadoff walk from Terrin Vavra followed by a Colton Cowser single gave the Tides life in the opening frame. Jordan Westburg took advantage by launching a home run just to the left of the batter’s eye to give Norfolk a 3-0 lead.

The early advantage allowed Drew Rom to settle in as Norfolk’s starting pitcher was able to execute through the first four innings by punching out nine Durham batters, two in each of the first three frames, while striking out the side in the fourth.

With Rom looking comfortable on the mound, the Tides supported the lefty’s effort in the bottom of the fourth as Daz Cameron hit a three-run bomb off the scoreboard in left field. Norfolk would load the bases for Cowser who hit a deep fly ball to center to score a run on a sac fly, putting the Tides ahead by a score of 7-0.

Checking in with his first base hit of the game in the fifth was Anthony Bemboom who drove in a run with single up the middle to extend Norfolk’s lead to eight. With that knock, every Tides starter had collected at least one hit in the contest. Josh Lester’s third hit of the night came in the sixth when he drove in Cowser on a base hit through the left side of the infield to add another Norfolk run.