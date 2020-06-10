Ron Rivera continues the fight

Washington's heads coach still finds the balance of fighting cancer with leading an NFL team.

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington's head football coach has somehow manage to battle cancer while coaching an NFL team at the same time.

Ron Rivera expects to keep coaching as he goes through the final three weeks of cancer treatment.

Rivera has mentioned several times, the most important thing is to listen to what his body is saying. Sometimes he listens better than others. He says, "Last week caught me off guard a little bit. I was kind of expecting it, but I didn't realize just how hard sometimes it can get to you. It got me pretty good."