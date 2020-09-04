Ron Rivera on coaching Redskins from home

The Redskins new head coach had a virtual sitdown with reporters to address the challenging situation.

ASHBURN, Va. — Players were supposed to be at the Redskins training facility this week for organized team activities. Obviously, it's more of a stay at home situation this year.

It's unprecedented territory, however new head coach Ron Rivera says it was something similar nine years ago when there was a player lockout, "I'm not too concerned because I've kind of gone through this. The best thing we can do is be able to work with our guys virtually." The team is still waiting to hear from the NFL just when that virtual experience can start happening.

Like most people, Rivera is working from home. So far, he says the hardest part is, "Trying to learn to use all the new technology." He is making progress.