Ron Rivera speaks on Taylor Heinicke taking over for injured Wentz

The coach preaches familiarity, running ability in examining Heinicke's upcoming time as starter

NORFOLK, Va. — The twists and turns of Taylor Heinicke's professional football career continued this week with news of Carson Wentz's fractured finger. Nearly out of football in late 2020, Heinicke became an unlikely playoff hero for Washington, then an unlikely full season starter in 2021.

After Washington brought in Wentz this offseason, Heinicke was accepting of his move back to the bench, earning applause for his professionalism. Heinicke helped teach the offense to both Wentz and Washington's young offensive weapons. With Wentz commanding a hefty price, it appeared "tutor" would be Heinicke's role going forward.

As Heinicke has learned more than once in Washington, however, football has a way of torpedoing plans. Wentz injured his hand early against the Bears on Thursday, but finished the game. News came Thursday of a fractured finger, followed by surgery and a 4-6 week recovery timeline and eventually Rivera's confirmation today that Heinicke would be taking over.