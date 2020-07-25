Ron Rivera speaks to the culture of Washington Football Team

ASHBURN, Va. — What a time for Ron Rivera to come on board as the Washington Football Team head coach. So many challenges. The team has struggled on and off the football field. He's taken the job in the middle of a pandemic. There have been controversies over the team name and sexual harassment allegations within the organization.

On Friday, he took a looking forward approach to the team culture as he said, "What we're trying to do is create an inclusive culture where people buy in and support us and help as we support them, we help them. We want to change it to the point where people are proud of who we are as we go forward as an organization."