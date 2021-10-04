x
Rose still leads but a tighter scoreboard at the Masters

Justin Rose saw his four stroke lead dwindle to one after two rounds at Augusta National
Credit: AP
Justin Rose festeja tras conseguir un birdie en el hoyo 2 de la segunda ronda del Masters, el viernes 9 de abril de 2021, en Augusta, Georgia (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Justin Rose didn't get the memo that Augusta National was playing a little easier Friday at the Masters. He had to rally for an even-par 72. 

Closer look at the second round of the Masters

AP
Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the 18th tee during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The good news for Rose: He's still in the lead. But now it's down to one shot over Brian Harman and 24-year-old Will Zalatoris, who is making his Masters debut.

The name that stands out is Jordan Spieth. The former Masters champ and Augusta National wizard shot a 68 and joined Marc Leishman just two shots out of the lead.

 Dustin Johnson won't get a chance to defend. He missed the cut.